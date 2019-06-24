McLennan County sheriff's deputies arrested three Dallas County men Sunday after they were accused of selling fake iPhones in McLennan County.
Deputies found four fake phones and two counterfeit MacBook computers valued at more than $10,000 in the suspects' vehicle, which they stopped on northbound Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 356, McLennan County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Deputies arrested Mario Antonio Ramey, 50, of Mesquite, Garett Morris, 47, of Dallas, and Michael Fluellen, 38, of Lancaster, based on a report from someone who bought two fake iPhones from one or more of the suspects in McLennan County. The victim flagged down deputies after realizing the phones were counterfeit, and deputies pursued the vehicle based on the victim's description.
Officers were flagged down by a resident who purchased two iPhones from at least one of the three suspects on Sunday afternoon. After the victim realized the two phones were counterfeit, the victim flagged down a passing deputy, who searched for the vehicle the men were last spotted in, Kilcrease said.
Morris, Ramey and Fluellen were all arrested on a third-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, state jail felony charge of trademark counterfeiting, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft by deception.
Kilcrease said because of trademark infringement, detectives will likely pursue federal charges for selling the fraudulent devices.
Deputies also found one Ecstasy pill in Fluellen's possession and added a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance to his charges. Booking records also stated Morris was being held on a parole violation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify.
Fluellen remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $32,000. Morris remained in custody with a bond listed at $24,000 and Ramey remained in custody with a bond listed at $24,500 on Monday.