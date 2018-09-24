Falls County commissioners on Monday put the brakes on a proposal to tap county Sheriff Ricky Scaman as Marlin's interim police chief.
Commissioners took no action on the proposal after county officials, including the county attorney and the district attorney, expressed concerns that the plan was not proper and probably not lawful.
While Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam told commissioners that the plan was "not permissible under Texas law," the county's attorney, Mike Dixon, said there possibly are other ways to accomplish the same goal.
"I am not going to proclaim it illegal until I do more research, but I can tell you I have not been a proponent of it from the start," Dixon said Monday after the commissioners' meeting. "I was not sold on that from the beginning. It is more perception that anything. I have not had the full opportunity to research it yet, but there are a variety of potential conflicts that exist. (Scaman) already is representing the people in Marlin as a law enforcement authority, so essentially, he would be double-paid."
Marlin Police Chief Michael Pesses has announced he intends to retire Oct. 1. That prompted the Marlin City Council to ask Scaman if he would serve as interim chief, with Chief Deputy Derick Johnson serving as assistant police chief. The proposal called for the city to pay Scaman $2,080 a month and Johnson, $1,200 a month.
However, Gilliam advised Falls County Judge Jay Elliott that it would not be proper for the city of pay Scaman directly. The city and county would have to negotiate an interlocal agreement whereby the city would pay the county and the county would decide if Scaman should be paid the extra money to provide services to the county seat, a portion of the county he already has sworn to protect and serve, Gilliam said.
"The DA and the county judge nixed the deal," Scaman said Monday. "They wouldn't go along with it, so they pretty much nixed it. The judge is mad because I didn't come to him first. It doesn't matter to me one way or the other. I have the best interests of the county and the citizens of Falls County in my heart. I was hoping to help them out with a service that was badly needed. I presented it to the court, but I guess now it's up to the county judge and Jody."
Elliott said commissioners didn't vote on the proposal because they want to get more legal advice from Gilliam and Dixon.
"The only way he can get paid legally is through an interlocal agreement," Elliott said. "The city can't pay him directly, and we are looking at different options and going through the legal process to see if it will work or not work. I know right now we didn't have an interlocal from the city and we hadn't negotiated with the city. My biggest worry is always mingling money. I can't take a city credit card and fill up a county truck. We just have to make sure all our i's are dotted and t's crossed."
Marlin City Manager Alan Grindstaff did not return calls to his office on Monday.