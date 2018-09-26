The owner of a licensed child care facility turned herself into authorities Wednesday morning in connection to injuries she allegedly inflicted on a 21-month-old child who was in her care.
Glenda Rachel Grusendorf Hammons, 80, of Robinson, was arrested after authorities investigated allegations that a 21-month-old boy had suffered injuries. The abuse allegedly occurred Aug. 7 at Hammons' state-licensed daycare facility she operates inside her home in the 100 block of North McLendon Drive, according to Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka.
The abuse was allegedly recorded on a cellphone by another child in Hammons' care, the arrest affidavit states. The video showed Hammons holding the 21-month-old boy by his arms while the boy cries before Hammons allegedly is seen tossing the child onto the hardwood floor, the affidavit states.
"He lands on his bottom. She walks up behind him and grabs his left arm, pulls him upright in order to grab his other arm and picks him up," the affidavit states. "After she shakes the boy, she slaps the back and side of his head roughly six times while saying, 'put 'em on the floor dadgummit mind me! You're being hateful today!'"
Hammons allegedly lifts the toddler back up by both arms, shakes him and sets him back down, the affidavit states. The boy is then drug across the floor by his left leg for about four to five feet, police reported.
Prasifka said Hammons was confronted with the allegations and originally denied hurting the boy. When police showed her the video of the alleged abuse, Hammons said, 'Guess I did something wrong," the affidavit states.
"Hammons agreed what she did hurt the toddler, and that she deserved to be punished for what she had done," the affidavit states.
Police received a third-degree felony warrant charging injury to a child for Hammons' arrest. She turned herself into McLennan County Jail at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Hammons remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $2,000.