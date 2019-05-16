Authorities are alerting customers of a Ross gas station of a credit card skimmer that was found this week at a gas pump.
A Texas Department of Agriculture inspector followed up on a consumer complaint and found the skimmer on pump No. 7 at the station, Gator Stop No. 3 at 16075 Interstate 35 South.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office removed the device.
Customers who might have used that pump recently are encouraged to monitor their bank statements. Customers who believe they have been affected may call 1-800-TELL-TDA.
Credit card skimmers are illegal devices placed on top of legitimate credit card readers with the purpose of stealing credit card information.