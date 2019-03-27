A motorcyclist died after a crash Tuesday night with an SUV in the 700 block of North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to the area at about 10:30 p.m., after Nelson Llano Jr., 19, of Waco, struck a Dodge Durango exiting a business on Valley Mills near Lake Air Drive, Swanton said in a press release. Llano was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle north on Valley Mills, he said.
"Investigators have determined that 'Speeding' on the part of the motorcyclist is the cause of the crash," Swanton wrote.
This is the second crash in the area in the past two months in which unsafe operation of a motorcycle led to a driver's death, Swanton said.
Early last month, John Michael Naame Jr., 23, of Temple, was killed while he was riding a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Dodge Nitro that was turning out of a parking lot in the 1400 block of North Valley Mills Drive.
"We cannot encourage enough, the safe and responsible operation of motorcycles especially in the areas of heavy traffic," Swanton wrote.