A car crash late Saturday landed a China Spring man in jail on numerous charges, including indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated with children present.
Waco police arrested Richard Edward Tatro III, 34, around 10 p.m. at 2500 East Lake Shore Drive, where he wrecked his car while leaving the nearby Landing Apartments. Police had already arrived at the complex on a call that Tatro was breaking items inside an apartment, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Tatro had left the apartment with his two 7-year-old children, Bynum said. When police arrived at the crash, Tatro had taken the children out of the car and was walking away, he said. Bynum said Tatro smelled of alcohol and was acting "belligerent." Officers pulled their stun guns and placed him under arrest on drunken driving charges.
Tatro was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then sent to McLennan County Jail. The children were unharmed and were later released to the family after Child Protective Services was contacted.
As officers investigated the incident, they heard accusations from witnesses that Tatro had touched a 14-year-old girl earlier that evening during at gathering at the apartment. Tatro now faces two state jail felony charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a Class B misdemeanor of driving with an invalid license and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.
Tatro remained in jail Wednesday with a bond listed at $45,000, and Bynum said police continue to investigate.