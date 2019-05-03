Neglectful supervision, empty liquor bottles, rodents, roaches and a leaky ceiling were cited in an emergency Child Protective Services order to remove two children from the care of a mother who allegedly forgot her children at day care this week.
The order on Friday cited “less than favorable conditions” for the girls, ages 3 and 4, at their 26-year-old mother’s home at the Village Apartments.
The mother reported late Wednesday that the girls had been kidnapped, prompting an Amber Alert and search until the children were found safe at the home of a day care worker Thursday morning. Police found that the mother had fallen asleep in the afternoon and forgot to pick the girls up.
According to the order, CPS was requested at the home late Wednesday after the report. CPS workers found empty liquor bottles, vermin and bags of dirty laundry. The apartment had no working air conditioning or refrigerator and no edible food, and the woman and her children slept on air mattresses, they reported.
The Tribune-Herald is not releasing the mother’s name because no charges had been filed as of Friday.
Police were told that the mother and a man had been in the home when the mother had fallen asleep around 1 p.m. She woke at 11 p.m., and the man and her children were gone, prompting her to call in the kidnapping report.
“Law enforcement stated the day care reported that attempts were made to contact (the mother), but (were) unsuccessful and that an employee took the children home to be cared for,” the CPS report states. “Law enforcement stated the day care reported that this was the third time the day care had not been able to locate (the mother) at the end of the day.”
The mother told police that she had been falling in and out of sleep and believed the children arrived home, the report states. She said she thought the man who was at the home at the time with her had her children, but she did not know him well.
“(The mother) could not recall what happened on May 1, 2019 in regards to her children and could only remember the children being dropped off at day care that morning,” the report states. “(The mother) reported she informed the day care that she would not be able to pick the children up at the end of the day. However, the day care staff stated (she) did not notify them or provide alternative arrangements to have the children picked up.”
The report states the mother denied being under the influence of drugs and did submit to a pending drug test.
Blanca Montenegro, the property manager with the Villages, declined to discuss the resident’s case pending the ongoing investigation. She said she was unaware of any maintenance issues or pending work orders connected to the case.
“If a resident reports an issue in the office, we work on address it as soon as possible,” Montenegro said. “The office has been open and we have work orders at our windows where the residents can come in or drop them in our drop box if they can’t make it into the office on time.”
CPS officials attempted to make contact with the children’s father, but were unable to verify contact and make arrangements for a safe location for the children. The children remained in state care.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the investigation remains ongoing and charges may be filed at a later date.