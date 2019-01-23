Da'Chya Nycole Bray, 27, and Norman Lee Johnson, Jr., 35, were arrested Tuesday after Bray's 8-year-old son claimed both had beaten him with a boot. Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said neither Bray or Johnson had legal custody of the boy, pending an ongoing Child Protective Services investigation in another county.
According to the arrest affidavit, the 8-year-old boy was removed from the Mart Independent School District at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday for disciplinary reasons. The boy's mother, Bray, returned the boy to the school at about 9:35 a.m. Administrators noticed welts and bruises on the boy's body.
Bray came to the school to sit with the boy while a CPS caseworker and police started an investigation, the affidavit states. The boy did not initially make any allegations against his mother, but later told authorities Bray and John took turns beating him with a boot before Bray returned him to the school.
Cardenas said the boy detailed the abuse to authorities, saying Johnson repeatedly hit him with a boot on his arms, legs, back and head. He said the injuries were visible all over his body.
"There were visible boot impressions all over the victim's body," Cardenas said. "The victim expressed fear of returning home and Mart officers went to (the) location to investigate and locate Johnson."
The boy told the CPS caseworker that there was an extensive history of violence in the home, including the boy witnessing Bray and Johnson physically fighting and hurting each other in the past, the affidavit states. The boy's body was examined and authorities found scarring and other injuries on his body, signifying continuous abuse against the boy, police stated.
Cardenas said officers learned the boy was taken from his aunt's house in Harker Heights. He said Bray was not allowed to have possession of the child due to a pending CPS investigation about another child of both Bray and Johnson.
"Officers learned the biological father had a temporary order for conservatorship but it was not signed by judge," Cardenas said. "Regardless, Bray and Johnson ignored the order, took the victim from aunt's house in Harker Heights and enrolled child in Mart ISD."
Both Bray and Johnson were arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child and a third-degree felony charge of child endangerment. Johnson was also arrested on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault with previous conviction.
The couple were taken to McLennan County Jail late Tuesday night. Bond amounts were not immediately available Wednesday.
The boy was removed from the couple's home and was placed into temporary care of CPS, Cardenas said.