A Waco man with prior numerous prior convictions has been booked in McLennan County Jail on charges that he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Waco police street crimes officers Friday arrested Joel Robledo, 32, on three second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child. Robledo was on parole for a unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon connected to a 2012 arrest.
Police arrested him Friday at his home in the 3400 block of Maple Ave., about one block away from Dean Highland Elementary School.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police were notified Dec. 30 that Robledo allegedly had sex with a girl multiple times at various locations around Waco. The girl told someone about the relationship, and when the girl's family found out, she was taken to a medical facility for an exam.
Swanton said medical reports indicated that the girl had been sexually active with a subject, who was later identified as Robledo. Police conducted an investigation and received warrants for his arrest.
Robledo was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $150,000. He was also being held on a parole violation, according to jail records.
Robledo's criminal history includes convictions in a 2004 case in which he was charged in a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation case.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, failure to provide identification, furnishing alcohol to minors and a felony conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2008 and in 2014.