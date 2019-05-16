Temporary stop signs are once again in place at West Waco Drive's intersections with Fourth and Fifth streets, and crews were working Thursday afternoon to restore the traffic signals, according to a city press release.
A contractor working on repairs near the intersections hit an underground conduit at about noon that was providing power to the signals and their control system, according to the press release. This is the second time in recent weeks contractors have knocked out a cable to the signals, city spokesman Larry Holze said.
The last outage lasted several days. Officials did not provide an estimate of how long the ongoing repairs will take.
City crews immediately placed temporary stop signs at the intersection and have been able to restore power for flashing red lights at Fourth Street, according to the press release. The signal at Fifth Street will remain dark until repairs are complete.
"Drivers are advised to be aware of the problems at these two intersections and be patient and considerate of all motorists," the press release states.