Connally Independent School District has suspended a junior high assistant principal Monday based on an image he sent to another school employee, officials said Wednesday.
Connally ISD police began an investigation Monday into an accusation that the assistant principal, John Simpson, sent at least one "inappropriate picture" to a cellphone of another school employee, said Larry Cumby, Connally ISD human resources director.
The district acted quickly after the report and suspended Simpson with pay pending the investigation results, he said. Cumby declined to give details of of the image or images or when they were sent, but he said the images did not involve children.
Cumby said Simpson was the only employee placed on suspension, and no arrests have been made.