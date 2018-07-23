Ten Union Pacific Railroad cars carrying coal overturned Monday as a train approached the Sandy Creek coal-fired power plant in Riesel, Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.
The 150-car train derailed near the Mount Moriah Road crossing along State Highway 6, as the train was entering the city limits of Riesel, about two miles from the plant. DeGraff said the train originated in Wyoming, which is the source of the plant's coal.
No one was injured and the cause of the derailment was not immediately known. DeGraff said coal spilled onto farmland, but no homes were affected.
Crews were working throughout the night to clear the railway. DeGraff said other trains that are scheduled on the tracks have been held pending a decision of whether to reroute trains.