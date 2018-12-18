A Clifton police officer turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after he was accused of providing alcohol to a 15-year-old boy during a Waco wedding reception and sexually touched the boy in June 2017, an arrest affidavit states.
David Christopher Boen Jr., 30, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor while he was at wedding reception in June. Boen, an officer with Clifton police for less than a month, was on a probationary period for new officers when allegations were first forwarded to Clifton Police Chief Trace Hendricks in early December.
"Once we were made aware of the allegations we acted on it immediately," Hendricks said. "We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation."
According to the affidavit, the 15-year-old boy told a forensic interviewer that Boen was speaking with him about sex at the June 10, 2017 wedding reception. After Boen allegedly made inappropriate comments to the boy, the boy exposed himself to Boen to invalidate Boen's assertions that the boy was aroused by the conversation.
Boen allegedly grabbed the boy and began to touch the boy's penis, the affidavit states. The boy pulled away and Boen turned and walked away.
After McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives received information about the incident, detectives attempted to speak with Boen. The affidavit states Boen's attorney later called the detective and said Boen would not speak to investigators about the complaint.
Detectives obtained two warrants charging Boen with indecency with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Boen turned himself in to McLennan County Jail at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Boen remained in custody Tuesday afternoon.