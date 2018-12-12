West police are investigating the theft of Christmas lights after a homeowner recorded the crime on surveillance camera early Wednesday, Chief Darryl Barton said.
A resident in the 900 block of South Marable Street showed police footage of a silver SUV stopping at his house around 1:15 a.m. In the video, a passenger gets out and grabs a string of Christmas lights along a sidewalk, then returns to the back seat.
Police said the passenger dropped the string and stopped to pick the lights back up. The driver then continued driving, pulling a section of the lights behind the car.
Police posted photos and video on City of West Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Police are seeking information about the theft and hope to identify the "young citizens" who stole the lights, and they urge anyone with a tip to call police at 826-5311.
Barton said police over the last few weeks have been investigating three other thefts of holiday decorations, but none with eyewitnesses or video recordings.