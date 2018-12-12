An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly touching an 11-year-old girl sexually and exposing himself to her, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives were assigned a case where an 11-year-old girl told a forensic interviewer that Tyler James Kirkpatrick, of China Spring, had touched and kissed one of her breasts. The girl claimed Kirkpatrick also touched her over and under her clothing in early October, the affidavit states.
Detectives spoke with Kirkpatrick about the allegations made against him. The affidavit states Kirkpatrick admitted to the inappropriate kissing and touching and that he "did expose his penis to the victim, since he (saw) her breast, it was only fair to show his penis to her."
After the investigation, authorities received an arrest warrant charging Kirkpatrick with a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contract. He was arrested Wednesday and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Kirkpatrick remained jailed Wednesday evening with a bond listed at $20,000.