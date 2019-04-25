Two children are in critical condition, and three others were transported to hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night on U.S. Highway 84 at Farm-to-Market Road 939 east of Axtell, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
DPS troopers responded to the wreck at about 7:50 p.m., Howard said in a press release.
Troopers' initial investigation determined a Mitsubishi SUV traveling south on F.M. 939, also known as TK Parkway, entered the intersection at Highway 84 "without properly stopping at the stop sign" and was hit by a Chevrolet passenger car traveling east on Highway 84, Howard said.
A 7-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy in the Mitsubishi were taken to hospitals in Waco and Temple in critical condition, he said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi and the two occupants in the Chevrolet were taken to local hospitals for treatment of possible injuries, he said.
DPS is continuing to investigate the wreck.