A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual assault of a child charges after a child pornography investigation uncovered allegations he had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in June, arrest affidavits state.
Texas Attorney General investigators requested help from Waco police to execute a search warrant based on information that child pornography was being uploaded from Jeremiah Dean Saldana's Waco home. At the home, Saldana told officers he had oral sex with a 15-year-old girl within the past year, the affidavit states.
Police confirmed the account with the girl, according to the affidavit.
Waco police got an arrest warrant for Saldana and arrested him at his home Tuesday morning on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child.
Saldana remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $30,000.
Officials did not comment on the status of the child pornography investigation.