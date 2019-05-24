Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested two men on felony charges Friday morning after they tried to evade a trooper in a vehicle, then ran after stopping the vehicle near the Ferrell Center at Baylor University, officials said.
Baylor sent an alert for people in the area to shelter in place as police searched for the driver.
A trooper tried to stop a brown Ford pickup at about 11 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 in southern Waco, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a press release. The driver continued to University Parks Drive and stopped near the Ferrell Center, where the driver and passenger got out and ran, Howard said.
The passenger was arrested without incident, but "the driver attempted to enter an occupied building, where the Trooper was able to deploy a Taser and place the suspect under arrest," Howard wrote.
Myranda Shiner, assistant manager at Rivercrest Apartments, on Daughtrey Avenue just off University Parks, said the heavy police activity literally came to the front door of the office building.
“It was a little before 11:30 a.m., and it was just a normal morning with paperwork,” Shiner said. “I just had a resident leave the office, and when he was in the process of backing out of a parking space, I saw people running behind his vehicle. Before I know it, everyone was running in the office."
A trooper used a stun gun and stopped the man right at the office door, Shiner said.
“He hit the ground as soon as he came into the office,” she said. “When that officer said to get on the ground, we all in the office got down on the ground. He didn’t even need to be talking to the suspect, because we all got down on the ground.”
No employees were hurt, she said.
“We had no idea what was going on, and it all happened so quick,” Shiner said. “You could hear the suspect say, ‘Why did you Tase me? I have asthma. I’m so sorry.’ He was being so apologetic.”
Baylor lifted its alert at 11:44 a.m., and activity returned to normal, university officials said.
Howard said the names of the two men are being withheld pending the open investigation. Both men were booked into McLennan County Jail by Friday afternoon.
Baylor and Waco police and McLennan County deputies assisted in the chase.
The driver was arrested on felony charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. The passenger was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a control substance and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.