A traffic stop Monday night on Interstate 35 in Bellmead led to the arrest of a man and woman accused of smuggling two passengers into the United States from Mexico in an attempt to deliver them to Dallas, arrest affidavits state.
Abigail Contreras, 19, and Jesus Rodriguez, 19, both of San Antonio, were arrested after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a black Dodge Avenger in the 700 block of North I-35 in Bellmead shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies stopped the car driven by Contreras for a suspected expired license plate and defective license plate light.
Rodriguez was in the front passenger seat, and Contreras initially told deputies the two passengers in the back seat were her uncles and she was giving them a ride from San Antonio to Dallas, according to the affidavit.
One the the back-seat passengers later told deputies he was not Contreras’ uncle, the affidavit states.
“Abigail was later read her Miranda warnings and confirmed that she was being paid approximately $800 to transport both back seat passengers to the Dallas, Texas-area,” the affidavit states.
Deputies also found two fake IDs from Mexico for Contreras and Rodriguez, who said they had them so they could enter clubs and consume alcohol, the affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the two back-seat passengers allegedly paid 18,000 pesos to go through the desert over a three-day period with a group of immigrants. Border patrol agents captured most of the subjects near Piedra Negras, Mexico, but the two men found in the back of Contreras’ car got away.
McNamara said the two men also paid another $4,700 to smugglers to get to Dallas but were stopped in McLennan County.
Deputies arrested Contreras and Rodriguez each on a second-degree felony charge of smuggling of persons and a state jail felony charge of possession of fraudulent ID. Both remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $15,000.
One of the passengers, Fernando Rocha-Torres, 25, was wanted on an outstanding parole violation out of Dallas County on original charge of DWI. He was arrested on the parole warrant and taken to McLennan County Jail. He was also being held on an immigration detainer. The other back-seat passenger was also being held on an immigration detainer.