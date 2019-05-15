Four weeks after Arkansas police arrested Justice Allen Stanford and Casey Wade Hughes on Waco murder warrants, officials brought the pair to McLennan County on Wednesday.

Stanford and Hughes were extradited from the Van Buren County Detention Center in Arkansas to the McLennan County Jail on charges in the April 1 shooting death of Preston Jerome Scott, 29, a local rapper known as PJ OneEight. The pair were being processed into local custody Wednesday and will likely be arraigned Thursday.

They were arrested April 17 outside a convenience store in Clinton, Arkansas. After the arrest, Waco Officer Garen Bynum said police believe Stanford and Hughes are responsible for Scott's death.

Scott was found the night of April 1 near the intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue and pronounced dead the same night at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

