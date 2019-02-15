A man jailed on a capital murder charge has been charged with assaulting a fellow McLennan County Jail inmate during a jailhouse scuffle earlier this week.
Keith Antione Spratt, who has been in jail for 596 days, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after he was accused of injuring a fellow inmate Monday night at the Highway 6 jail. Spratt allegedly hit the inmate multiple times in the head and torso after the victim tried to protect another inmate.
"The affidavit states Spratt hit the inmate with a closed fist, causing the inmate to fall to the floor," the affidavit states. "Spratt allegedly kicked the inmate multiple times, prompting the inmate to want charges filed against Spratt after the assault."
Spratt has been in jail since June 2017 on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, 37, who was killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in December 2015 at Pick N Pay Foodmart. Spratt was indicted in September 2017 along with Tyler Sherrod Clay, who was convicted in late December in the case and sentenced to life in prison. Spratt is currently waiting trial, authorities said.
Waco police stated detectives learned that Pittman had “set up” Spratt and Clay to be robbed, leading both men to conspire to murder Pittman. Clay allegedly paid Spratt to shoot and kill Pittman, court documents state.
Spratt remained in custody Friday with charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and violation of the conditions of a bond or protective order. His bond is listed at $1,330,000.