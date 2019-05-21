A defendant in a capital murder case was charged Tuesday with exposing himself to an employee working inside the McLennan County Jail, an arrest affidavit states.
Keith Spratt, 30, who has been in jail since June 2017 awaiting trial in the 2015 shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, 37, was charged with a Class B misdemeanor of indecent exposure. Authorities reported Spratt was seen masturbating in front of a jail commissary employee, fully exposing himself in front of the female worker.
"(The employee) stated she was offended by Spratt's actions and wished to press charges," the affidavit states.
Spratt was arrested in 2017 for killing Pittman in a murder-for-hire scheme in December 2015 at Pick N Pay Foodmart. Spratt was indicted in September 2017 along with Tyler Sherrod Clay, who was convicted in late December in the case and sentenced to life in prison.
In February, Spratt was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor for assaulting a fellow McLennan County Jail inmate during a jailhouse scuffle. That charge remains pending as well.
Bond listed for Spratt was listed at more than $1,330,000 on Tuesday evening.