A man was shot late Wednesday night during a robbery attempt at a Waco business after the store’s clerk returned fire at the robbery suspect, Waco police said.
Waco police Sgt. David Conley said officers were first called to Iggy’s Gifts & Clothing, 1822 Barnard St., at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a robbery inside the business. Additional reports followed where gunfire was exchanged between the clerk and the 29-year-old suspected robber.
When police arrived at the business, no one was at the store, which was locked, Conley said. A witness told police an armed man had entered the store and began shooting, causing the clerk to return fire.
“Multiple shots were fired between the two,” Conley said.
Police recovered shell casings from inside the store, Conley said. He said the store owner was called to the business and let officers inside. No money was reportedly taken from the business.
Shortly after reports of the robbery, officers got a related call about the shooting at 21st Street and Morrow Avenue, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said. He said it appeared the man wounded at the business shooting was 29 years old and may have called a family member where the two met near the intersection.
Graeter said a family member planned to take the wounded man to the hospital initially, but he stopped at 27th Street and Morrow Avenue. A call to 911 was made because of the man’s injuries and emergency responders took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers were able to locate the clerk from the store a short time later, Conley said. The clerk was not injured, he said,
Video evidence from the security cameras captured the encounter. Although the gun used by the 29-year-old in the shooting was not located early Thursday morning, video evidence showed the shooting between the two men, Conley said.
Officers continued to investigate the crime scenes early Thursday morning. Conley said the wounded man is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have possession of a firearm at the time of the incident.
Names were not available early Thursday morning and no arrests were immediately made. Police said the incident is under investigation and charges are possible.