A call about a woman entering and leaving a Bellmead home through a window led to the arrest of a resident who had about 400 grams of methamphetamine in his possession Wednesday morning, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
Bellmead police arrested Charlie Laughton Dailey, 59, at his home in the 100 block of Lopez Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman crawling out of a window at about 7:30 a.m., Martin said. When they responded, police spoke with a woman who said she crawled out of a window but that she lived at the home. Dailey did not give any indication she did not live at the home, Martin said.
While police were on the property investigating, an officer spotted drug paraphernalia in a vehicle parked there, Martin said. Officers searched the vehicle and found about 400 grams of meth, he said.
Dailey was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and taken to McLennan County Jail as officers worked to get a search warrant for the house, Martin said. When Dailey was taken into custody, officers found a large amount of cash in his pocket, Martin said.
When officers returned with a warrant and searched the house, they found other drugs, another 28 grams of meth and a semi-automatic handgun, he said. In total, officers seized about 428 grams of meth, or almost a pound, and almost $16,000 in cash, Martin said.
The investigation is continuing, and other charges are pending, he said.
Dailey remained in jail Wednesday night with bond listed at $25,000.