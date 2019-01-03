Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean will remain as the city's lead police administrator after he withdrew his resignation Wednesday night and agreed to a new employment contract with the city.
McLean submitted a resignation letter to the city two weeks ago, and city leaders responded by asking what they could do to make him reconsider.
City council members called a special meeting with City Administrator Sonya Bishop and McLean about his pending resignation. McLean wrote in the letter that he was resigning because of a general lack of respect for law enforcement and to spend more time with family.
"It was a very positive meeting and I think there had been some things that hadn't been communicated very effectively between city staff, so we got to communicate the concerns there," Bishop said. "The council asked what they could do to keep him on board with the city of Bruceville-Eddy and what they could do to make him happy to be here."
The city council offered McLean a contract for his role as police chief, and he agreed to the contract and withdrew his resignation.
McLean did not request a raise with the contract, but asked for respect and consideration for all city employees, Bishop said.
"His response was amazing, I thought," Bishop said. "He wanted benefits for all of the city staff to be re-evaluated, and to ask for nothing for himself is a true definition of a police chief, I thought."
McLean started working for Bruceville-Eddy as a patrol officer in 2010 and was promoted to chief in 2011. In his now withdrawn resignation letter, McLean wrote that he tried to move the department forward with more officers and better equipment, training and attitude.
He did not return calls for comment Thursday afternoon.
Bishop, who took over as city administrator about two weeks ago, replacing former City Administrator Koni Billings, said she is happy with the direction the city is headed and with the work McLean has done.
"To be able to maintain the city the way he has, especially with the expansion of (Interstate) 35 and to continue to do it professionally the way he has done it is truly inspiring," Bishop said. "I am really looking forward to working with Chief McLean and moving this city in a positive direction for our citizens."