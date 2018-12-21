The city of Bruceville-Eddy will be seeking a new police chief early next year, after Bill McLean announced his resignation Thursday.
McLean, 47, has worked as chief since 2011. In a resignation letter to city council members, the mayor and city administrators, he wrote that he decided to resign primarily because of a lack of respect for law enforcement. He also said he hopes to spend more time with his family after he officially steps aside Jan. 3 and that he considers local law enforcement officials as part of his family.
"There is little respect for law enforcement and we seem to lose more, and just the significant change that I have seen in my short stint makes me feel for all officers," McLean said. "I hope my officers continue to move forward in a positive direction as much as they possibly can."
He started with the Lott Police Department in Falls County in 2009 before he taking a position as an officer with the Bruceville Police Department in 2010. After he was promoted to chief in 2011, he tried to move the department forward with more officers, better equipment, training and attitude, McLean said.
"When I started, we had me, the chief, one other officer and a part-time officer that only worked 10 hours a week with only two patrol cars," McLean said. "Now we have brand new Tahoes, six officers full-time and myself, and got a new building for the PD, so we have come a long way."
He said his decision is bittersweet, and he plans to keep his peace officer's license active. He may work as a reserve officer for another department but will enjoy stepping away from the administrative side, he said.
"It is a brotherhood, regardless of what department you are in. They call it the thin blue line for a reason, and I've had officers and chiefs that have helped me in situations when I didn't even know them," McLean said. "I believe in my officers, and they will truly be missed."