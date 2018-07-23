Waco police on Monday arrested a man they say broke into a house using a sledgehammer and then met officers at the door carrying a shotgun.
The man, who has not been identified, engaged in a brief standoff with police Monday afternoon before surrendering.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the man broke into the home in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 2 p.m. while looking for an acquaintance.
"When our officers got here, they attempted to make contact with him," Swanton said. "He presented a shotgun to the officers. He did not threaten them with it, but showed the officers he had a shotgun and refused to come out of the house."
Officers called for reinforcements, including Waco SWAT officers and negotiators, along with the Woodway Special Response Team. Police set up a perimeter around the house and patrol officers started talking with the man, Swanton said.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers coaxed them man from the house without incident and took him into custody, Swanton said. The case was under investigation Monday, and it was unclear what criminal charges he would face.
"We will continue the investigation and determine why he was here, why he wouldn't come out when officers first approached him, and we will go forward," Swanton said. "If there are criminal charges applicable, we will file those. If it's a mental health issue, we will get him to the mental health counselors in the hospital to make sure he is OK."
The name of the man was no immediately available Monday afternoon. Swanton said the incident remains under investigation.