Police arrested a man wanted on a parole violation after he crawled into the attic of the Astro Motel in an effort to evade officers, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers learned Tommy Lee Sandoval, 31, who was wanted, was at the Astro Motel, 3416 S. Interstate 35.
“We got here, and he knew we were here,” Swanton said. “He went up into the attic. When you get up there, you can (run) down the whole thing, and residents were calling, telling us they could hear him above their rooms.”
Waco SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the motel, and officers were able to talk Sandoval out of the attic more than an hour after police arrived, he said.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety criminal history database, Sandoval was on parole until December 2019 for a second-degree felony assault conviction in 2011.
He was arrested at about 3:45 p.m. and taken to McLennan County Jail on the parole violation and on an evading arrest charge. He remained in custody Tuesday evening.