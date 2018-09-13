The Waco Police Department on Thursday officially introduced new body-worn cameras after a quiet rollout over the last few weeks of the new technology that will document police interactions with the public.
The department plans to have every commissioned peace officer trained and suited with body-worn cameras by the end of the month, Chief Ryan Holt said this week.
About 70 percent of the 252-officer department has been trained and started using their Axon Body 2 cameras during daily duties, Holt said. Training started at the end of last month for command staff and a group of about 20 officers who are helping train the rest of the force.
"Anecdotally, the response I am getting from people is, 'Man, I'm glad we've got them,'" Holt said. "I would say we are in the twilight of the training with about two-thirds of our officers done and I was talking to one of the day-shift supervisors who said it had been pretty well received."
The Waco City Council approved $635,570 in May to cover two years of body-worn camera operations.
Holt said the department has spent $353,837 so far for the initial implementation, the 253 cameras and professional storage.
Department-issued iPhones already in officers' hands are able to sync up with the cameras.
"We had previously issued iPhones to everyone, but that was one of the benefits to this particular product, so we could take advantage of that deployment already," Holt said. "Officers are able to properly tag the evidence that is on the camera before they upload it with the right kind of (case), like a misdemeanor or felony, and they can view their video before they make a report."
The cameras record high-definition video with synced audio, and a "pre-event buffer" allows officials to retrieve video starting two minutes before an officer activates the camera to record.
According to department policy, officers will activate the cameras for all incidents involving a detainment or arrest, traffic or citizen stops, emergency responses and pursuits, DWI investigations, warrant services, field identifications and witness statements. Holt said officers will be generally required to activate the cameras when working calls.
Officers will deactivate the cameras after an arrest is completed and a suspect is taken to jail, and in other sensitive scenarios, including when they enter medical or psychiatric-care facilities. Body camera footage will be stored on a digital server for at least 90 days, although the department can decide to keep the footage as evidence for longer, depending on the incident.
"I am glad (Waco police) are finally on board with bringing some additional accountability and an extra set of eyes," said Jason Milam, president of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. "The police, prosecutor and defense attorneys have the same goal of getting to the truth of the matter."
Holt said growing pains will come along with the new body cameras, including technical glitches and other hangups. Body camera footage will also be subject to open records requests by the public. The requests need to be specific to an incident, and some videos will be subject to redaction, depending on the circumstances, Holt said.
"We want to be as open as possible, but there are some times where the sheer workload of producing this stuff can be onerous at best," Holt said. "There are going to be some growing pains until we figure out exactly what that means, and in the end, it may mean we need to take people off the streets to manage open records, but hopefully not and hopefully technology helps us work smarter, not harder."