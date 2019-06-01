A masked man who entered the Little Caesars in Beverly Hills and shot the store manager is being sought by local law enforcement.
Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said officers responded to the shop at 1320 S. Valley Mills Drive at about 3:20 p.m., after a man came to the store with a small caliber handgun. The man pointed the handgun at one employee who ran away before the manager came from the back of the store, Schmidt said.
“He just turned, looked at her (the manager), and fired one round and hit her in the shoulder,” he said. “He fled the scene after shooting her.”
Emergency responders took the manager to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. She was hit in the upper right shoulder and was treated and released by Saturday night, Schmidt said.
Described as standing 5 foot, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie with “NY” on it, a black bandana over his face, and blue jeans with tan military-style boots, police searched the immediate area for the shooter. Waco police joined to canvass the neighborhood for the man, Schmidt said.
Neighborhood surveillance footage showed the man walked to the store. He did not take any money from the business before fleeing, Schmidt said.
Anyone with information about the shooter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 752-2585, ext. 1.