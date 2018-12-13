A Bellmead woman was arrested on felony charges early Thursday after police said she assaulted her disabled husband with a walker.
Donna Kay Hill, 54, was arrested after police were called to fight between Hill and 57-year-old husband in the 1200 block of Campbelton Street at about 6 a.m.
Bellmead police Assistant Chief Kory Martin said Hill's husband was bleeding from an abrasion on his forearm.
"Officers found on scene through investigation that Ms. Hill assaulted her husband who is disabled," Martin said. "What they found out is that she had removed his phone and hid it in the home and then took his walker away from him and hit him with the walker."
Martin said Hill's husband told police the couple was arguing about a set of car keys. The argument turned physical, leaving the man with an injury to his arm.
The man received medical attention at the home and was not taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Hill on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled person and took her to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Thursday with bond listed at $5,000.