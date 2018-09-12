A 73-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor assault charge for confronting another woman at a recent Bellmead City Council meeting.
Julie Ann Sykora, of Bellmead, was arrested following a Texas Ranger investigation. Bellmead police officers witnessed Sykora grab Linda Robinson, 73, by the upper arm after the Aug. 29 city council meeting adjourned, according to the arrest affidavit.
Because of the location of the assault and officers serving as witnesses, Bellmead authorities requested the Texas Rangers investigate the criminal complaint, the affidavit states.
"After the meeting was adjourned, Linda Robinson was speaking with another individual when Julie Sykora approached Robinson from behind and grabbed Robinson's arm," the affidavit states. "Robinson pulled her arm out of Sykora's hand as Sykora made a statement. Robinson told Sykora to never touch her again."
Police witnessed the incident and separated the two women. Robinson suffered bruising to her arm and pain after the assault, the affidavit states.
Robinson told investigators she wished to file a criminal complaint against Sykora for the assault, the affidavit states. Sykora was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor assault charge and taken to McLennan County Jail late Tuesday afternoon. She remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $1,000.