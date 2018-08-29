The city of Bellmead is searching for its next assistant police chief after the resignation of Clarence Yarbrough last month.
Yarbrough, who served as assistant police chief for the last year-and-a-half, resigned July 30 after accepting the role as police chief for Teague Independent School District. Teague ISD recently began its own campus police department this year, giving Yarbrough an opportunity for a new career challenge in Freestone County, Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado said.
“It was just a great opportunity for him,” Alvarado said. “He was really torn with the decision, but it is always exciting when someone who enjoys this type of work gets the opportunity to start a brand new department and build it from scratch.”
The city posted an opening for the next assistant police chief Monday, Alvarado said. She said Yarbrough was a dedicated officer, but she looks forward to finding a new lead administrator to join the team.
“I am not going to rush the decision (on replacing Yarbrough), because I think you have to find a good fit for the department,” Alvarado said. “He is a hardworking officer and he will be missed.”