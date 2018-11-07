The Bellmead Police Department has promoted Kory Martin as its new assistant chief, replacing Assistant Chief Clarence Yarbrough, who resigned in July to become police chief for Teague Independent School District.
Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado chose Martin from a pool of 27 applicants from multiple states, she said.
"I am absolutely excited about this. I've worked directly with the chief for the last seven years and I have a lot of respect for her, so I look forward to working hand in hand with her at the agency," Martin said. "My hope is just to meet the expectations of the chief and remain being supportive to the rest of the staff to make everyone's job easier, if possible, and successful."
Martin has been with the 21-officer department since 2006 and spent four years in the McGregor Police Department before that. He most recently served as a lieutenant and department spokesman, and he will remain spokesman.
In Bellmead, Martin has also supervised patrol officers, the Criminal Investigation Division and been an administrative supervisor.
"If you just sat, looked at the paper and removed the names, you knew who was going to better this community and was a good fit for this department," Alvarado said of her review of applicants.