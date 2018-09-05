A Bellmead police officer was assaulted and injured at Royal Inn late Wednesday afternoon before a man was arrested, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Bellmead police were at the hotel, 1405 New Dallas Highway, to help Heart of Texas Region MHMR officials making contact with Michael Wayne Dawson, 40, who was staying at the hotel, Martin said. Police responded with MHMR officials because they had a report Dawson had made a threat to MHMR staff, Martin said in a press release.
"Officers were able to get Michael (Dawson) to open the door," Martin wrote. "However, as Michael exited the room he punched Bellmead Patrol Officer James Robison in the head knocking him to the ground."
Dawson continued to assault Robison as another officer used a Taser to subdue him, Martin said. Dawson eventually complied and was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of assault on a peace officer, he said.
Robison was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and released by Wednesday night. He has been with the department for about a year.