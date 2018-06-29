Bellmead police arrested a man and woman on drug charges Thursday as officers investigated a stabbing that sent a Waco man to the hospital earlier in the day.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Lafayette Street shortly after 4 p.m. and found a Waco man on the side of the road with multiple stab wounds to his torso, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.
Police identified Riki Lynn Taylor, 33, of Waco, and Trey Kevin Gatlin, 27, of Bellmead, as possibly being involved in the stabbing, Martin said. Police have not identified Taylor or Gatlin as a suspect or offered details of their potential involvement in the stabbing.
Martin said police believe the stabbing was not random.
Police found the two in a car in the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road, with Taylor's two sons, an 8-year-old and 10-year-old, in the car, Martin said.
While Taylor and Gatlin were being questioned, officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine in the car and attempted to arrest the pair, he said.
Martin said Gatlin did not comply with officers' orders and resisted when officers tried to place handcuffs on him. Gatlin started to fight with officers, prompting them to force Gatlin to the ground to handcuff him, he said.
No one was injured in the brief struggle, Martin said. Both Taylor and Gatlin were taken to McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child and a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. They each remained in custody Friday with bonds listed at $12,000.
Taylor allowed family members of Gatlin to take custody of her children, Martin said. Officials with Child Protective Services were also notified of the situation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Bellmead police Detective Brian Seymore at 799-0251.