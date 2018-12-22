Bellmead police are investigating a report of a home invasion in the 4000 block of Utah Street early Saturday morning.
Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said a woman told police she awoke after hearing a noise in her house and found a man standing near the television set in her living room. The man told her to give him money and struck her in the head when she refused, causing an injury, Martin said. She then gave the man money, and he left the house on foot, Martin said.
He said the man entered the house through an unlocked door.
Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to call Bellmead police at 799-0251.