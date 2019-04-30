Bellmead police have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car Sunday night on Bellmead Drive, Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said Tuesday.
Michael Macy, 62, of Bellmead, died after he was hit by a car at about 8:40 p.m. while crossing Bellmead Drive in the 4700 block near Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse, Kinsey said. A 19-year-old man from Belton driving east on Bellmead Drive hit Macy, she said.
It is unknown where Macy was traveling to or from at the time of the crash. The only items he was carrying at the time were sunglasses and a hat, Kinsey said.
The crash remains under investigation. But the 19-year-old has been cooperating with police, and criminal charges are not likely, Kinsey said.