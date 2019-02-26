Bellmead police found a stabbing victim at a local motel early Tuesday morning.
The Bellmead Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday from the Delta Inn, 1320 Behrens Circle, about a stabbing victim who needed an ambulance, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man in a room at the motel. The man had multiple stab wounds to his face, head and torso, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and was in the intensive care unit.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.