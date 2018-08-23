Bellmead police delivered more than $1,600 in school supplies Thursday to La Vega Elementary School students after a three-week supply drive.
Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado and several other Bellmead officers visited the school Thursday. Officers collected school supplies from July 24 to Aug. 17 with the help of H-E-B, Walmart, members of the community and other local businesses.
Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said the department collected more than $1,600 in school supplies. The annual drive is meant to help local families prepare students for school.