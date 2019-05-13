A man who called 911 seeking medical help was arrested early Saturday after he fought with Bellmead officers and emergency medical personnel, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Obrian David Roark, 34, of Madisonville, was arrested after police were called to Motel 6, 1509 Hogan Lane, at about 4 a.m., after he called 911 complaining of chest pains. Kinsey said Roark would not immediately tell dispatchers his location or room number, leading police and emergency medical technicians to travel to the motel and search for him.
They located Roark and got him to come out of his room. Kinsey said Roark began making suicidal comments, saying he wanted to jump off the second floor.
Officers were able to talk Roark off the railing and attempted to detain him. Kinsey said Roark began fighting with officers and caused one officer to get a minor laceration to his hand.
Roark had no weapons on him at the time of the scuffle, Kinsey said. In the course of the arrest, officers found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine on him and confiscated it.
Police arrested Roark on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and a Class A misdemeanor of resisting arrest. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $24,000.