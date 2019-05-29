A Bellmead man was arrested late Tuesday night after family called police, saying he was threatening a murder-suicide plot with a handgun, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of East Harris Street at about 9:15 p.m. after Billy Fuller, 55, was reportedly threatening family members with a handgun. Kinsey said during the argument, Fuller threatened to kill family members and then kill himself.
Fuller reportedly told family if they call police, they should bring the SWAT team, Kinsey said. Police arrived and found Fuller sitting on his front porch with a handgun.
In conversation with Fuller, Fuller told officers that he knew they were wearing body armor, but he would shoot them in the head.
After ongoing communication, officers were able to talk Fuller into stepping away from the home, leading to his arrest without incident, Kinsey said.
No one was hurt in the incident, Kinsey said. No shots were fired, but two handguns were recovered from his possession, she added.
Fuller was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.