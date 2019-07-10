Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HAMILTON...CENTRAL ERATH... CENTRAL MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN CORYELL...EASTLAND...BOSQUE... SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS...SOUTHWESTERN HILL AND COMANCHE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT... AT 811 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WEST TO NEAR IREDELL TO 10 MILES WEST OF HUCKABAY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHWEST AT 35 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THESE WINDS WILL BE STRONG ENOUGH TO KNOCK DOWN SOME TREE BRANCHES AND POWERLINES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WACO, STEPHENVILLE, HEWITT, ROBINSON, BELLMEAD, HILLSBORO, WOODWAY, LACY-LAKEVIEW, MCGREGOR, COMANCHE, EASTLAND, CISCO, DUBLIN, CLIFTON, HAMILTON, RANGER, WEST, DE LEON, WHITNEY AND BEVERLY HILLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO CLOSELY MONITOR FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&