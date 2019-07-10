An 18-year-old man was arrested this week after a witness reported seeing him naked in a room with a 5-year-old girl, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Charles Bradshaw, of Bellmead, was arrested at a Bellmead home at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. The witness called police, who detained Bradshaw as the girl was taken for a forensic interview to determine what happened, Kinsey said.
In the interview, the girl indicated Bradshaw had oral sexual contact with her, Kinsey said.
Police arrested Bradshaw on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $20,000.