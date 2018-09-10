A Bellmead man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he followed three teenagers down a street, pointed a gun at them and fired two shots in the air.
Bellmead police arrested Kenneth Earl Hicks, 51, on numerous charges, including felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bellmead Lt. Kory Martin said Hicks mistakenly believed the two 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old, who were walking down the street, were involved in an offense in the area. Hicks left his home to follow them with a semi-automatic handgun, which he pointed at them, then fired in the air, Martin said.
Martin would not discuss what offense Hicks believed the young men committed.
Police were called to the scene at 1000 Dossett Drive and questioned Hicks before arresting him.
Hicks, who was convicted of a felony possession of a controlled substance from 2012, was arrested Sunday on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also was booked on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession a firearm by a felon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
He remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $81,000.