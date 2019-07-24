Three adults and one juvenile were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they attacked a 15-year-old boy with a baseball bat, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Breaundria Brown, 20, of Waco, Daunte Davion Brown, 20, of Hewitt, Tristan Smith, 21, of McGregor, and a 16-year-old Waco boy were detained after the attack in the 4800 block of Yorktown Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called about 3 p.m., and the 15-year-old boy was hit at least twice with a baseball bat in the group's attempt to steal stereo equipment from him, Kinsey said.
"The victim first said he was surrounded by a group of about eight individuals and they surrounded the car he was sitting in," Kinsey said. "They began breaking out the windows of the cars, he said."
The group then began to hit the 15-year-old with, striking him at least twice with a bat, Kinsey said. The boy was also punched and kicked, officers reported.
The group broke up, and the boy gave police a description of the vehicle the group was traveling in, Kinsey said. The 15-year-old was checked by emergency medical personnel and did not require a trip to the hospital.
With the description of the car, police found Breaundria Brown, Daunte Brown, Smith and the 16-year-old in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Officers arrested the adults and took them to McLennan County Jail, while the 16-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities, Kinsey said.
Breaundria Brown, Daunte Brown and Smith were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Breaundria Brown was also being held on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant charging possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
Breaundria Brown was released by Wednesday afternoon on $32,000 bond, and Daunte Brown and Smith were each released by Wednesday afternoon on $20,000 bond.