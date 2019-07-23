Bellmead has named five finalists in its search for a new police chief and hopes to have one in place by November, Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary said Tuesday.
The city has received 87 formal applications for the position since former Chief Lydia Alvarado retired in April.
"The five candidates will go before a panel comprised of chiefs from the area and members of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, plus internal members from the city, then we will narrow the list down likely to two," Zakhary said. "We will then do a complete background check and likely present one or two candidates to the council to see if we can get a permanent chief on board this fall."
The five finalists are: Tom Davis, of Nacogdoches; James Napolitano, of Montgomery; Wayne Isbell, of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Porter, of Harker Heights; and Earl Pearson, of Buda.
Davis, a lieutenant with the Office of the Inspector General, is a retired Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers lieutenant. He has at least 32 years of law enforcement experience.
Napolitano served five years as police chief with the city of Montgomery before retiring in January. He has a 33-year history in law enforcement, including 22 years of experience in federal law enforcement with the United States Secret Service, his resume states.
Isbell has been police chief in Mount Pleasant since 2012 and has at least 33 years of law enforcement experience.
Porter, police chief in Nolanville, is a retired division commander from the Farmers Branch Police Department. He has a total of 46 years of law enforcement experience.
Pearson, a Texas Department of Motor Vehicles chief in Austin, has served as the supervisor for the motor carrier investigator since December 2017. He has a total of 42 years of law enforcement experience.
"I was very pleased with the well-qualified applicants that we received," Zakhary said. "Ideally, we would like to have someone on board by sometime in November."
Three internal candidates also applied to become the next chief, Zakhary said.
"The internal candidates were good, promising internal candidates for the future and I think all three have a bright future," Zakhary said. "I think all three will serve as police chief somewhere in the future, but I hope they all three stay and continue their work."