Police have arrested a Bellmead man accused of assaulting his girlfriend while he held his infant son, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police arrested Gregory Allen Griffin, 36, on Saturday after a caller reported Griffin was trying to fight people in the 1200 block of LaClede Street, Martin said. When police arrived, a small group of people stood in the street, along with Griffin's 26-year-old girlfriend, who appeared injured, Martin said.
Officers were told that Griffin was arguing with his mother when his girlfriend stepped into the middle of the argument. Griffin, who was holding his infant son, put his girlfriend in a "choke hold" and pushed her, causing injuries to her face, neck, and chest.
Martin said the woman refused medical treatment and the baby was not injured.
Officers arrested Griffin on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he was released Sunday after posting a $41,500 bond.