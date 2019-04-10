Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday accused of leaving the scene after causing a wreck that injured the passenger of another vehicle last month in Bellmead.
Gregory Allen Griffin, of Bellmead, resisted when McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him at his home early Wednesday morning on a state jail felony warrant charging him in the hit-and-run, according to an arrest affidavit.
The driver of a 2000 Ford Ranger told police a silver car ran a stop sign at Harcher and Ashleman streets at about 7 p.m. March 11 and hit his truck, then drove south on Ashleman Street without checking to see if anyone was injured, the affidavit states.
A passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, and a witness provided police with photos of the silver car, a Honda sedan, according to the affidavit.
Officers found the vehicle in a driveway in Bellmead, but the owner denied being involved in the wreck, the affidavit states. Police interviewed the owner and later determined Griffin was driving at the time of the hit-and-run and got a warrant for his arrest.
Griffin was out on bond on unrelated charges, including assault-family violence by strangulation, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Griffin was arrested Wednesday on the warrant for the wreck, and deputies added a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $7,000.