A Bellmead man was arrested Monday, accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl several times over the course of about a year, an arrest affidavit states.
Ivan Segura, 26, was arrested after an 8-year-old girl reported the abuse in mid-June, according to the affidavit. The girl told authorities Segura had sexually touched her several times, the affidavit states.
"When asked when the first time the victim could remember this occurring, the victim stated (when she was) 6 years old," the affidavit states. "The last time this occurred was when the victim was 7 years old."
The girl gave consistent statements about the abuse during a medical exam and in a forensic interview, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Segura in the 1100 block of La Clede Street on Monday afternoon on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was released from McLennan County Jail on bond listed at $25,000 by Tuesday evening.