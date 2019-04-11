A Bellmead man was arrested Thursday after his wife escaped from the bathroom window of their home and told police he had choked her and refused to let her leave, police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
The woman, 31, walked to the Bellmead Police Department around 2 a.m. and told officers her husband, Matthew Colter Lane, 35, assaulted her inside their home in the 800 block of Lewis Street. Kinsey said the woman had visible injuries on her body and told police of the alleged violent assault.
The woman told police that Lane physically restrained her from leaving. Kinsey said Lane put his hands on her face, blocked her nose and mouth, and put his arms around her neck in a "chokehold" position in the bathroom.
"Officers stated they were able to see bruising on her face, arms and legs," Kinsey said. "She was able to escape the residence when the suspect left the bathroom they were in when she was able to lock the door and climb out the window."
Police went to the couple's home and arrested Lane on a second-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Lane remained in custody Thursday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.